Congressman Suozzi named to the India caucus vice-chair​

Washington, March 30 (IANS) Congressman Tom Suozzi has been named Democratic Vice-Chair of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, a move that places the New York lawmaker in a key leadership role on Capitol Hill’s engagement with India.​

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The announcement was made by Caucus Chairman Ro Khanna, who cited Suozzi’s long record of involvement with the Indian American community and his work on strengthening ties between Washington and New Delhi.​

A longtime member of the caucus, Suozzi’s elevation follows years of advocacy and outreach. His work has included visits to India and, last year, becoming the first American Member of Congress to visit the Kartarpur Corridor.

He also represents a district spanning Long Island and Queens that is home to a large Indian American population, according to a media release.​

“I am honoured to be named Vice-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans. My district is home to a large and vibrant Indian American community, and I’m proud of the longstanding relationships and friendships I’ve built over many years,” Suozzi said.​

In a statement, he underscored the strategic importance of the bilateral relationship.​

“The US-India relationship is one of the most consequential alliances across the globe today. Additionally, the enumerable contributions of the Indian American community have had a profound impact on the culture, economy, and history not only of Long Island and Queens, but of our entire nation,” he said.​

“As Vice-Chair, I look forward to continuing the work of expanding economic ties, deepening our strategic partnership, and reinforcing the enduring friendship between the United States and India, one grounded in our shared values of democracy, freedom, and the rule of law,” Souzzi said.​

Khanna welcomed the appointment, pointing to Suozzi’s bipartisan credentials and community ties. “We’re proud to welcome Congressman Suozzi to the leadership of the Caucus on India and Indian Americans, where his deep ties to the Indian American community, longstanding commitment to strengthening the U.S.-India partnership, and ability to work across the aisle will be invaluable,” Khanna said.​

“Tom has been an important Member of the Caucus and a fierce advocate for the U.S.-India relationship for years now, and we’re glad to welcome him in this new role,” he added.​

Suozzi joins the caucus leadership alongside co-chairs Khanna and Rich McCormick, reflecting the group's bipartisan nature.​

The Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans is among the largest country-focused caucuses in the U.S. Congress, bringing together lawmakers from both parties to advance cooperation with India and address issues affecting the Indian American diaspora.​

U.S.-India ties have expanded significantly in recent years, spanning defence, technology, trade and people-to-people links. The relationship is often framed as a partnership between two democracies with shared strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific.​

The Indian American community, now one of the fastest-growing and most influential diaspora groups in the United States, has played a central role in shaping these ties through business, academia and public service.

--IANS

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