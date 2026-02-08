Congress opposes even progress: NDA leaders hail India-US trade deal; highlight strategic gains

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) NDA leaders on Sunday lauded the recently announced India–US Interim Trade Agreement, while criticising the Congress for its opposition to the "historic" pact.

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, "Regarding the trade agreement between India and the United States, which the Congress party has been continuously opposing, it is important for the grand old party to review its history. When the Congress was in power, the nuclear deal was inked, and the party came under scrutiny over issues of national sovereignty and information sharing. At that time, Congress supported the US nuclear deal, but today they are pointing out the shortcomings in the India-US trade pact."

BJP National Spokesperson C. R. Kesavan echoed the criticism, stating, "As for the Congress' antagonistic reaction, the people are growing weary of its politics of pessimism. The party is currently facing a credibility crisis, as many do not trust Rahul Gandhi's statements. The Congress appears hostile whenever India makes progress or witnesses development. This is evident in the bitter response of the party, even when farmers, fishermen, skilled workers, and the people of India stand to benefit from this trade deal."

Highlighting the economic benefits of the agreement, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said, "This trade deal has greatly benefited India. For our business with America, only a few items have an 18 per cent tariff, which is big news for India..."

Meanwhile, UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar focused on the strategic and diplomatic significance of the deal, noting, "...Whenever our Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits any country, others say he comes from the land of Buddha, bringing a message of peace. This deal is one part of that effort to ensure that people live in peace and harmony.”

The Interim Agreement framework, jointly announced by India and the United States, aims to reduce tariffs on Indian goods from 25 per cent to 18 per cent, particularly benefiting agricultural, industrial products, and food items.

According to a joint statement issued by both sides, the framework reaffirms the commitment of India and America to negotiations on a US-India Bilateral Trade Agreement, talks launched by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025. Officials said the interim arrangement is designed to deliver early outcomes while supporting more resilient and diversified supply chains.

"The Interim Agreement between the United States and India will represent a historic milestone in our countries' partnership, demonstrating a common commitment to reciprocal and balanced trade based on mutual interests and concrete outcomes," the announcement noted.

Earlier this week, President Trump also spoke with Prime Minister Modi and later wrote on his social media handle, 'Truth Social', that both countries had agreed on a trade deal.

He highlighted reciprocity, expanded market access, and efforts to address long-standing trade imbalances, while underlining the broader strategic importance of economic ties with New Delhi.

