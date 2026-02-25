Confident my visit will further strengthen India-Israel relations: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Wednesday that he is looking forward to his visit to Israel and expressed confidence that it will further strengthen bilateral ties.

"I am also looking forward to my visit to Israel. I am confident that my visit will further strengthen the bilateral relations between our two countries," PM Modi posted on X while replying to Israel's Leader of Opposition Yair Lapid's post.

"Whole Israel is excited to welcome Prime Minister Modi tomorrow. He is a true friend of Israel. The relationship between Israel and India is not merely a strategic one, but a bond of deep friendship between nations," Lapid posted in Hindi on X on Tuesday ahead of PM Modi's arrival in the country on a two-day State Visit.

This is PM Modi's second trip to Israel after his 2017 visit, which opened new avenues in defence, agriculture, and water management.

PM Modi also termed his visit to Israel as "historic." In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "It is indeed a historic visit to Israel. I’m confident it will add new momentum to the bilateral friendship between our nations."

He made the statement in response to The Jerusalem Post Editor in Chief Zvika Klein's post on X, where he shared a picture of the front page of the newspaper published ahead of PM Modi's visit to Israel.

The leading daily rolled out a warm and symbolic welcome to PM Modi on its front page with a headline: "Namaste, Two Ancient Nations Open a New Chapter." It featured a big photograph of PM Modi, accompanied by highlights of India's expanding partnership with Israel and the evolving strategic ties between the two countries.

While sharing the picture of the front page of the newspaper on X, Klein wrote, "Namaste, We just sent tomorrow’s paper to print in Jerusalem ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s historic visit to Israel, his first since 2017. This is our special The Jerusalem Post cover for the occasion. What do you think? If you want to join me in welcoming Modi, please like, comment, and share."

PM Modi also acknowledged Israel's gesture as its parliament, Knesset, was illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag on Tuesday night and stated that he is looking forward to address the lawmakers.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Honoured by the gesture. Looking forward to addressing the Knesset later today."

PM Modi made the statement after Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana shared a picture of the Knesset illuminated in colours of Indian flag. While sharing the picture of X, Ohana wrote, "In tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Knesset is illuminated tonight in the colors of the Indian flag."

In his departure statement on Wednesday, PM Modi stated that he is looking forward to his engagements with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, aimed at further strengthening cooperation in various sectors and discussing regional and global issues.

PM Modi stated, "India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Netanyahu aimed at further strengthening our cooperation across various domains, including science and technology, innovation, agriculture, water management, defence and security, trade and investment, as well as people-to-people ties."

During the visit, PM Modi will also meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog and hold talks on various bilateral issues.

"I will also have the honour of becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, an occasion that would be a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that bind our two nations," he said.

The Prime Minister said that he eagerly looks forward to interacting with the members of the Indian diaspora, "who have for long been nurturing the India-Israel special friendship".

"I am confident that my State Visit will further consolidate the enduring bonds between the two countries, set new goals for the Strategic Partnership, and advance our shared vision for a resilient, innovative and prosperous future," PM Modi added.

--IANS

akl/as