Clashes Erupt in Pakistan: Police Use Tear Gas on Protesters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Police clashed with hundreds of local government representatives on Wednesday during a protest outside the provincial assembly, resulting in multiple injuries and arrests, the Dawn reported.

The five-hour demonstration was organised by mayors and chairmen of the city, tehsil, village, and neighbourhood councils. They are demanding the release of development funds and the restoration of powers they claim were unjustly curtailed by the provincial government.

The Dawn reported that the protest escalated when police used tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd near the assembly building. Several protesters were injured, and others fainted due to the effects of the tear gas.

The protesters gathered on the busy Khyber and GT roads, chanting slogans against the provincial administration. They are calling for the disbursement of Rs 120 billion in overdue funds, which they claim have not been released since the establishment of local governments three years ago.

Local Council Association (LCA) president, Himayatullah Mayar, condemned the police's actions, calling the use of force against peaceful demonstrators "unprecedented." "We will not be deterred by tear gas or baton charges. Our fight for funds and powers continues," Mayar told the Dawn.

The protesters have been demanding that the provincial government fulfil its legal obligations under the Local Government Act of 2013, which stipulates that 20 per cent of the total Annual Development Programme funds should be allocated to local governments. However, Mayar argued that the government has consistently failed to honour this provision.

Taimur Kamal, chairman of Tarkha village council, told the Dawn that local government representatives had previously met with the chief minister and other cabinet members, who promised to address their grievances, but these promises remain unfulfilled.

The protest was the latest in a series of demonstrations by local government officials seeking greater autonomy and financial support to empower grassroots communities. Despite the crackdown, Mayar confirmed that the protest would continue, with another march planned for Thursday at 11 am from Jinnah Park to the provincial assembly. (ANI)