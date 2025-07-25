Clashes continue in Thailand-Cambodia border areas, causing casualties on both sides

Bangkok/Phnom Penh: Clashes continued at several areas along the Thailand-Cambodia border areas, with Cambodian forces conducting sustained bombardment utilizing heavy weapons, field artillery, and BM-21 rocket systems, said reports.

Thai forces responded with appropriate supporting fire in accordance with the tactical situation and issued advisories to local civilians to avoid entering areas of clashes.

Early on Friday, the sound of artillery fire was heard again near the border area, the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand reported, citing a local official in Surin province.

According to the deputy spokesperson of the Thai Ministry of Public Health, 14 Thai people were killed and 46 others injured in military clashes near the Thailand-Cambodia border as of 9:00 p.m. local time on Thursday.

Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey deputy governor, Met Meas Pheakdey, told Xinhua over the telephone that one villager was killed and five others were wounded on Thursday when the Thai side fired artillery shells into Cambodian territory.

"More than 2,900 families living near the border have been evacuated to a safe refuge," he added.

"Fighting is still going on as of Friday morning," he said.

Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and spokesperson, Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, said in a press briefing on Friday morning that the Thai troops had used heavy weapons and F-16 fighter jets as well as cluster bombs to attack several locations in the Cambodian provinces of Oddar Meanchey and Preah Vihear, Xinhua news agency reported.

The conflict drew swift international concern.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged both sides "to exercise maximum restraint and address any issues through dialogue," according to deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet requested an emergency session, which was held behind closed doors in New York on Friday.

Thailand sealed all land border crossings and advised its citizens to leave Cambodia.

All seven Thai airlines offered to help repatriate Thai nationals.

Meanwhile, the conflict has added pressure to Thailand's domestic politics.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended on July 1 amid an ethics probe linked to her handling of a phone call with Cambodia's former leader Hun Sen.

Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai is now leading the response, warning Cambodia against further aggression.

