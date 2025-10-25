CJI Gavai meets Bhutan King, reaffirms commitment to strengthening India–Bhutan relations

Thimphu, Oct 25 (IANS) Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai on Saturday held a meeting with the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, discussing avenues for enhancing cooperation between the judiciaries of the two countries while reaffirming the commitment to strengthening India–Bhutan relations.

During his official visit to Bhutan, the CJI also met Bhutan's Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay on Friday where he further expressed Indian judiciary’s readiness to support the Bhutanese judiciary in the areas of technology integration, capacity building, and knowledge exchange.

"I had the pleasure of meeting H.E. Mr. Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, to discuss closer judicial collaboration and the role of technology and AI in our justice system, while also expressing gratitude for India’s support in Bhutan’s development," the Prime Minister of Bhutan posted on X after the meeting.

Justice Gavai also had an extensive interaction with the students and faculty of the JSW School of Law. The event was graced by Princess Sonam Dechen Wangchuck and Chief Justice of Bhutan, Justice Norbu Tshering. Addressing the students, the Chief Justice of India emphasised the values of compassion, wisdom, and ethical responsibility within legal education.

In furtherance of the enduring ties between India and Bhutan, the Chief Justice announced that two positions of Law Clerks at the Supreme Court of India shall be offered annually to law graduates from Bhutan, as part of an ongoing initiative to strengthen academic engagement and professional collaboration between the judiciaries of the two nations.

CJI Gavai and Lyonpo Norbu Tshering also met with other judges of the Supreme Court of Bhutan in Thimphu on Thursday.

"The two Chief Justices held discussions on strengthening India-Bhutan judicial cooperation and exchanges. The Hon’ble CJI also planted a tree in the premises of the Supreme Court of Bhutan," the Embassy of India in Thimphu posted on X.

The CJI addressed the legal fraternity of Bhutan as part of the 5th Wisdom for Future Talk Series of the JSW Law Research Centre on the theme of 'Courts and Constitutional Governance' at the Royal Institute of Management, Thimphu.

--IANS

/as