Choose empowerment over extremism: Turkish woman's appeal to Muslim women in India

Jerusalem, Nov 21 (IANS) Shocked by the role played by a woman doctor in a terror module involved in a recent car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, a Turkish peace activist has made an appeal to Muslim women in India to "choose empowerment over extremism".

Turku Avci - a researcher on gender, extremism and social movements in West Asia in Jerusalem - said she felt "appalled and deeply saddened" by the recent developments in India, a report in the UK-based media outlet Milli Chronicle detailed.

Highlighting the case, Turku, in a video posted on social media media, said, "A woman… a doctor… someone entrusted with healing — now at the centre of an alarming terror investigation. It shakes the conscience. This is not who Muslim women are. This is not what our faith teaches. And this is not the legacy our daughters deserve."

Urging that such isolated incidents should not distort the global picture of Muslim womanhood, Turku stated, "Our daughters deserve a future shaped by strength and progress, not narratives of fear."

Citing examples from the Middle East and popular Emirati figures like Mozah Al Kindi and Sarah Al Hosani as symbols of modern leadership, innovation and national progress, she mentioned that Muslim women continue to rise in stature across the world.

"Across the Middle East, Muslim women are breaking barriers in medicine, education, governance and technology. They demonstrate every day that faith and empowerment go hand in hand," the Milli Chronicle quoted Turku Avci as saying.

She noted that Muslim women in Europe, including educators, scientists, entrepreneurs and artists, carry their identity with dignity while contributing to societies with compassion and intelligence.

"True empowerment comes from education, leadership and compassion, not radicalization or violence," said Turku.

The researcher recalled the role played by Indian politicians like Syeda Anwara Taimur, the former Chief Minister of Assam, terming it as an early example of Muslim women’s leadership at the highest level.

In the video posted on her social media handles, Turku urged Muslim women in Turkey, the Middle East, Europe and India to reject all ideologies rooted in hate.

"When a Muslim woman stands tall," she said, "her community rises with her — and the world becomes a better place", she reportedly said in the closing lines of her video.

