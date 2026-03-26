China’s grip on key minerals sparks US alarm; lawmakers demand swift supply-chain fixes

Washington, March 25 (IANS) Top American lawmakers and experts have warned that the country's heavy reliance on foreign critical minerals, especially those from China, poses a direct threat to national security, and called for urgent steps to build resilient domestic supply chains.

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At a House subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, Congressman Paul Gosar said the “very security of our nation relies heavily on a steady input” of minerals essential for defence systems, electronics and advanced technologies. He pointed to copper, rare earths and lithium as key inputs for fighter jets, missiles and batteries.

Gosar warned that the US remains heavily reliant on imports. “We import half of our supply of 20 of the 60 minerals… and we are entirely reliant on the importation of 13,” he said, adding that China dominates global processing and refining capacity.

Lawmakers from both parties agreed that the supply chain vulnerability has strategic implications. Representative Jared Huffman said the issue was not just about resources but governance, alleging that billions in federal investments lacked transparency and oversight.

Expert witnesses told the panel that China has effectively “weaponised” mineral supply chains. Gracelin Baskaran said the key question was no longer whether China controls critical minerals, but how quickly the US can build alternative supply chains.

“The question is what the United States does about it,” she said, calling for coordinated industrial policy and stronger alliances to secure supply.

Geologist Simon Jowitt said the US has “huge unrealised mineral potential” but remains underexplored due to limited geoscientific data and slow permitting. He stressed that exploration is the foundation of any supply chain and can deliver significant economic returns.

Jowitt also underscored the need for a full domestic ecosystem. “There’s no point in just having mineral deposits without having an entirety of a supply chain,” he said, arguing that processing and refining must accompany mining to ensure security.

National security expert Abigail Hunter highlighted structural challenges, noting that supply chains take years to build while disruptions can occur “overnight”. She said China’s control over processing creates a “choke point” that allows it to influence global markets rapidly.

“Capacity must be built in advance,” Hunter said, warning that relying on imports during crises could leave US defence systems vulnerable.

At the same time, watchdog groups raised concerns about government investment strategies. Faith Williams said federal equity stakes in mining firms could create conflicts of interest and reduce transparency.

“Corruption or the appearance thereof is bad for business,” she said, cautioning that unclear rules could distort markets and increase costs for taxpayers.

Despite political divisions, there was broad agreement that critical minerals underpin both economic growth and military capability. Lawmakers cited their role in everything from semiconductors and smartphones to advanced weapons systems.

The hearing also highlighted the economic stakes. Mining contributes billions to the US GDP and supports nearly two million jobs, with wages significantly above the national average.

Experts said solutions would require a combination of domestic production, allied cooperation and demand-side policies. Baskaran urged creating a “market of 2.6 billion consumers” among US allies to counterbalance China’s dominance.

The issue has gained urgency amid rising geopolitical tensions and growing demand for minerals driven by clean energy, defence modernisation and digital infrastructure, placing supply chain resilience at the centre of US strategic planning.

--IANS

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