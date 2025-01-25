China Targets Taiwan's Retired Military Officers for Espionage, Reveals Report

Taipei: Taiwan has revealed that 85 per cent of individuals prosecuted for Chinese espionage involve retired Taiwanese military and police officers, revealing the communist nation's systematic efforts to infiltrate the island's defence and law enforcement networks, as reported by Radio Free Asia.

Liang Wen-chieh, spokesperson for Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, stated that China has been "methodically cultivating" these individuals, making it challenging to gather evidence in cases of espionage and national security breaches, Radio Free Asia reported.

Taiwan's national security laws aim to protect its sovereignty and democratic system by combating espionage, subversion, and external threats, particularly from China, which views Taiwan as a breakaway province to be reunited with the mainland--by force if necessary. Taiwan has been self-governing since its separation from China in 1949, Radio Free Asia reported.

According to Taiwan's National Security Bureau (NSB), the number of individuals prosecuted for Chinese espionage has risen sharply, from 16 in 2021 to 64 in 2024. Of these cases in 2024, 15 involved military veterans and 28 involved active service members, representing 23 per cent and 43 per cent of espionage prosecutions, respectively, as reported by Radio Free Asia.

The NSB detailed how Chinese operatives exploit financial vulnerabilities and personal connections to recruit informants. Retired military personnel are particularly targeted due to their access to former colleagues still in service. Tactics include offering loans through online platforms or underground banks in exchange for classified information, signing loyalty agreements, or recruiting others, Radio Free Asia reported.

According to Radio Free Asia, Lin Ying-Yu, a professor at Tamkang University's Graduate Institute of International Affairs and Strategic Studies, noted that retired officers' extensive networks make them valuable intermediaries. "Their connections to active personnel provide a channel for accessing classified intelligence," Lin explained.

As Taiwan faces increasing espionage threats, officials are calling for stricter measures to counter China's efforts to compromise its national security. (ANI)