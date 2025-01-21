China Pledges Continued Support for WHO After Trump's US Withdrawal Announcement

China will continue to support the WHO in fulfilling its responsibilities, ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular news conference.

A 3D-printed miniature model of US President Donald Trump and the Chinese flag is seen in this illustration

The role of the World Health Organisation (WHO) should only be strengthened, not weakened, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after US President Donald Trump announced an exit from the agency.

—Reuters