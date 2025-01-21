World

China Pledges Continued Support for WHO After Trump's US Withdrawal Announcement

China reaffirms support for WHO, urging stronger global health cooperation amid US withdrawal
RishabhR
Rishabh·
Jan 21, 2025, 09:05 AM
China will continue to support the WHO in fulfilling its responsibilities, ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular news conference.

The role of the World Health Organisation (WHO) should only be strengthened, not weakened, China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after US President Donald Trump announced an exit from the agency.

—Reuters

