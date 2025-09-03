CBI coordinates return of wanted fugitive Mainpal Dhilla from Cambodia via INTERPOL

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in collaboration with Haryana Police, Ministry of External Affairs and Home Affairs, has successfully coordinated the return of wanted fugitive Mainpal Dhilla alias Sonu Kumar on September 2, 2025, from Cambodia.

The subject Mainpal Dhilla alias Mainpal Badli alias Sonu Kumar is a notorious criminal wanted by Haryana Police in a number of cases.

He was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the offence of murder, attempt to murder, illegal use of firearms and criminal conspiracy on March 29, 2013, in a case- FIR No. 276 dated September 26, 2007, registered at Police Station Sadar Bahadurgarh.

He was also previously convicted in two more cases. While he was serving a sentence in jail, he was released on six weeks' parole from Hisar Central jail on July 17, 2028.

“He was to return to jail by August 29, 2018, but he did not report back to jail and absconded,” the agency said in its press release.

According to the CBI, it got the Red Notice published against Mainpal Dhilla through INTERPOL on November 11, 2024, at the request of Haryana Police. CBI contacted NCB Bangkok for the location of the subject, which revealed his travel movement from Thailand to Cambodia.

Subsequently, CBI coordinated with the authorities of Cambodia, and they were informed that the subject had travelled to Cambodia on a fraudulently acquired passport under the fake name of Sonu Kumar.

“A request for Provisional Arrest was sent to NCB-Phnom Penh, Cambodia, through INTERPOL channels on March 26, 2025. NCB-Phnom Penh on July 24, 2025, conveyed the arrest of the subject and requested for Extradition Request through diplomatic channels,” it said.

“Cambodian authorities later intimated that they had decided to hand over the subject to Indian authorities. Accordingly, a team of Haryana Police went to Cambodia and successfully brought back Mainpal Dhilla from Cambodia on September 2, 2025. Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all the Law Enforcement Agencies globally for tracking of the wanted Criminals,” it added.

CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels.

Notably, more than 100 wanted criminals have been returned to India in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels.

--IANS

sas/dan