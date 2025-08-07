Cambodia, Thailand sign agreement to cement ceasefire

Kuala Lumpur, Aug 7 (IANS) Cambodia and Thailand on Thursday signed an agreement on ceasefire arrangements, representatives of the two countries said after an extraordinary General Border Committee (GBC) meeting held in the Malaysian capital.

According to the Cambodian side, the two countries held detailed discussions on ceasefire arrangements, and agreed to establish a regional monitoring mechanism, restore mutual trust, and that captured soldiers could be treated under international humanitarian law.

The Thai side said that the two countries reached an agreement to maintain communication and resolve issues through a bilateral mechanism, and ASEAN members will be allowed to monitor the ceasefire.

In addition, the two sides agreed that the next extraordinary GBC meeting will be held within a month.

Meanwhile, a Cambodian Foreign Ministry spokesperson on August 6 said that Thailand's legal action against Cambodia for using military forces and weapons to violate its sovereignty is baseless and politically motivated.

Cambodian Foreign Ministry's Secretary of State and spokesperson Chum Sounry said this legal measure is entirely baseless and represents a deliberate attempt to divert both domestic and international public attention from Thailand's hostile policy against Cambodia, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The accusations forming the basis of legal action are unfounded, politically motivated, and lack a credible basis," he said in a press briefing.

Sounry said Cambodia strongly rejects these claims and reaffirms that the country did not start hostilities.

Cambodia remains committed to peace, the spokesperson said, adding that despite continued provocation, it remains fully committed to the ceasefire agreement.

"Cambodia urges Thailand to halt its disinformation campaign and/or hostile actions and return to constructive dialogue in the spirit of peaceful co-existence and ASEAN solidarity," he said.

The reaction came after Thai acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai on August 5 ordered relevant departments to draft legal documents to initiate criminal and civil lawsuits domestically and internationally against Cambodia.

Armed clashes broke out between soldiers of Cambodia and Thailand along their disputed border on July 24. The two ASEAN member states agreed to a ceasefire in the afternoon of July 28, taking effect at midnight of the same day.

