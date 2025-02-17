Bureau du Tibet in Paris Hosts Tibet Awareness Day for Young Tibetans

Paris: The Bureau du Tibet in Paris, one of the offices of the official representation of the 14th Dalai Lama, organised a successful Tibet Awareness Day on Saturday under the guidance of Representative Rigzin Choedon Genkhang.

According to information from the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the event gathered 33 enthusiastic young Tibetans from different educational backgrounds. The goal was to help them better understand the Tibetan cause, history, and the ongoing Sino-Tibet conflict.

The day began with an informative presentation by Thupten Tsering, the coordinator of the Bureau du Tibet in Paris. Using a detailed PowerPoint, Tsering explained the structure of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and its crucial role in advocating for Tibet's freedom and preserving Tibetan identity. According to the CTA, he stressed the importance of the younger generation understanding how the CTA operates, as it represents Tibet's interests on the global stage.

As reported by CTA, one of the most emotional moments was the screening of 'A Liberation That Never Was: 70 Years of Occupation & Repression in Tibet', a powerful documentary produced by Tibet Television (TTV).

The film showed the harsh realities Tibetans have faced under Chinese occupation, including cultural destruction and human rights abuses. The footage moved many in the audience, who expressed feelings of sorrow and anger. The screening, as per CTA's report, highlighted the need for a global awareness campaign to bring attention to the struggles Tibetans still face in Tibet.

The CTA also mentioned that the engagement of young Tibetans at the event showed their strong commitment to Tibet's future. Many of the participants expressed gratitude for the chance to learn about their heritage and the ongoing fight for freedom. They also called for more events like this to build unity and knowledge in the Tibetan community.

The China-Tibet issue revolves around Tibet's struggle for autonomy and preservation of its cultural identity under Chinese rule. Since China's invasion in 1950, Tibetans have faced repression, loss of political freedoms, and cultural destruction. Tibetans, led by the Dalai Lama, continue to seek peaceful solutions through international advocacy for Tibet's rights. (ANI)