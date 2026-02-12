Brazilian President to attend AI Impact Summit during next week's State Visit to India

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will be on a State Visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from February 18-22, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday. During his visit, President Lula will also attend the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi scheduled to be held on February 19-20.

While addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also stated that the Brazilian President will be holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 21.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, His Excellency Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, will be paying a State Visit to India from 18th to 22nd February 2026. President Lula will be participating in the second AI Summit, which is to be held from 19th to 20th February here in Delhi," Jaiswal told reporters.

According to the MEA spokesperson, the main day of the Brazilian State Visit would be February 21 when both leaders will hold bilateral talks. President Lula will also be hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the same day and there will be several other dignitaries who will be calling on him, including the Vice-President of India.

President Lula will be accompanied by several ministers and a business delegation during his visit to India. According to the MEA, several events, including business engagements, have been planned focusing on further enhancing the India-Brazil partnership.

PM Modi had received a telephone call from the Brazilian President on January 23 as the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership and take it to even greater heights in the year ahead.

In a statement released after the phone call, India highlighted that the two leaders had noted with satisfaction the significant progress achieved across various areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, technology, defence, energy, health, agriculture, and people-to-people ties.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. They underscored the importance of reformed multilateralism in addressing shared challenges.

Last July, PM Modi paid a State Visit to Brazil and held talks with President Lula in restricted and delegation-level formats, discussing all aspects of the multifaceted Strategic Partnership between both countries.

The two leaders discussed cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, defence and security, health and pharmaceuticals, space, renewable energy, agriculture and food processing, energy security, infrastructure development, digital public infrastructure and UPI, traditional medicine, yoga, sporting links, culture and people-to-people ties, the MEA had stated.

They also explored avenues for collaboration in the new areas of cooperation like critical minerals, new and emerging technologies, AI and supercomputers, digital collaboration and mobility.

