Boxing legend George Foreman passes away at 76

Houston: Boxing legend George Foreman, one of the sport's most iconic and influential figures, passed away on Friday at the age of 76, his family confirmed through his social media account, as per ESPN.

Mike Tyson, another Boxing legend, posted on his official X handle to pay condolence to the boxing star.

"Condolences to George Foreman's family. His contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten."

Foreman, who is a two-time heavyweight champion, first rose to prominence by winning a gold medal at the 1968 Olympics before going on to become a two-time heavyweight world champion and a Hall of Fame inductee.

One of his most memorable moments came in 1974 when he faced Muhammad Ali in the legendary Rumble in the Jungle in Zaire. Despite being the favourite, Foreman suffered a stunning eighth-round knockout loss in what is widely regarded as the most famous boxing match of all time. The fight was later immortalized in the Oscar-winning documentary "When We Were Kings".

Following his defeat to Ali, Foreman continued his career, securing notable victories, including a fifth-round TKO against Joe Frazier, whom he had previously beaten in two rounds to win his first heavyweight title. He also delivered a thrilling knockout against Ron Lyle.

However, at the age of 28, Foreman shocked the world by announcing his retirement, choosing to become an ordained minister in his home state of Texas.

A decade later, in 1987, Foreman made an unlikely return to the ring at the age of 38. In 1991, he went toe-to-toe with Evander Holyfield for the heavyweight championship, pushing the younger champion to the limit before ultimately losing a decision.

Foreman's defining moment came in 1994 when, at the age of 45, he knocked out Michael Moorer with a stunning two-punch combination to reclaim the heavyweight title. He became the oldest world champion in boxing history, a record that stood for two decades.

Following his retirement from the sport, Foreman worked as a boxing analyst for HBO.

Foreman's final fight came in 1997, a majority-decision loss to Shannon Briggs. Despite stepping away from boxing, his influence remained strong.

Recognized as one of the hardest punchers in history, The Ring ranked him ninth on their list of greatest punchers of all time. In 2002, he was named one of the top 25 boxers of the past 80 years.

George Foreman's impact extended far beyond the ring. He was not only a fierce competitor but also an inspirational figure whose journey of redemption, resilience, and success left a lasting legacy in boxing. (ANI)