BNP’s Sheikh Rabiul Alam wins Dhaka-10; calls polls most credible in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Feb 13 (IANS) Sheikh Rabiul Alam of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has been declared the winner from Dhaka-10, describing the just-concluded parliamentary polls as the fairest he has witnessed in his political life.

Speaking to IANS, Alam said the election marked a turning point for Bangladesh’s democratic process. “I have never seen such a fair election in Bangladesh before. I have witnessed elections five to six times earlier, but I have never seen anything like this. This is a credible election. All parties participated, and there was no violence,” he said.

Alam credited the leadership of Tarique Rahman for the party’s decisive mandate and said the people have placed immense trust in the BNP. “Under the leadership of Tarique Rahman, the Bangladesh government is going to be formed. The public has great hope and expectations from this government. The BNP will run the government in accordance with the people’s aspirations — that is why they have received such a mandate,” he said.

He added that the responsibility of the party has significantly increased. “How Bangladesh will function now depends entirely on the BNP. The responsibility of the BNP has increased further,” he noted, underlining the need for responsive and accountable governance.

On bilateral ties, Alam stressed the importance of maintaining cordial relations with India. “We also want a dignified, sovereign relationship with New Delhi. India will remain our friend. We want India to have a relationship with the people of Bangladesh. We wish to thank them for what they have wished for us. The governments of Bangladesh and India will work mutually,” he said.

According to the official announcement, Alam secured 80,436 votes on the BNP’s paddy sheaf symbol, defeating Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Md Jasim Uddin Sarkar, who polled 77,136 votes on the scales symbol.

With his victory in Dhaka-10, Alam joins a growing list of BNP leaders set to form the next government following the party’s sweeping performance in the elections.

