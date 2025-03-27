BNM urges global action against unlawful detention of Baloch activists

London: The Foreign Department of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) has initiated an urgent global appeal, urging parliamentarians and political figures from the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and the United States to take action against the unlawful imprisonment of Baloch human rights advocates and activists.

The organisation has contacted over 30 Members of Parliament in the UK, five in Ireland, six in the Netherlands, 30 lawmakers in Germany, and several Senators in the US, demanding immediate intervention regarding Pakistan's ongoing suppression in Balochistan.

This appeal highlights the arbitrary detentions of Dr Mahrang Baloch, Sammi Deen Baloch, Bebarg Baloch, Beboo Baloch, Saeeda Baloch, and other activists, emphasising that their imprisonment constitutes a serious breach of essential human rights. Notable figures contacted include UK MPs Barry Gardiner, John McDonnell, and Rushanara Ali; Irish lawmakers Paul Murphy and Richard Boyd Barrett; Dutch representatives Tineke Strik and Peter van Dalen; and US Senators Elizabeth Warren and Tim Kaine.

The BNM has urged these prominent leaders to publicly denounce the detentions, exert pressure on the Pakistani government for their immediate release, bring the issue to international platforms like the United Nations, and call for sanctions against Pakistan for its human rights violations.

The situation has been exacerbated by an ongoing internet blackout in Balochistan, widely perceived as an effort to stifle information and prevent the global community from witnessing the extent of state-sponsored oppression.

Concerns are mounting that Dr Mahrang Baloch and others could face cruel treatment, torture, or forced disappearance without any legal process. The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), which has been organising peaceful protests, continues to endure violent repressions by Pakistani security forces.

A representative from the BNM has asserted that the international community cannot afford silence while Pakistan engages in systematic persecution of the Baloch people. The organisation has urged global leaders, human rights advocates, and the media to increase awareness and compel Pakistan to cease its unlawful detentions. (ANI)