Blast inside mine kills two in Afghanistan's Badakhshan

Kabul, Feb 17 (IANS) Two miners were killed and two others sustained injuries due to a blast inside a mine in the northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, provincial police spokesman Ehsanullah Kamgar said Tuesday.

The accident occurred in Ragistan district on Monday afternoon, leaving two dead on the spot and injuring two others, the official added without furnishing more details, Xinhua News Agency reported.

It was the second accident of its kind in Afghanistan over the past week. In the previous accident, one miner lost his life and another was injured as the tunnel of a mine collapsed.

In post-war Afghanistan, the miners often extract the underground treasures with old-fashioned traditional instruments and a lack of safety measures, which sometimes leads to disaster and fatalities.

On February 10, one person was killed and another injured in a mine collapse in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, local media reported citing local police officials.

In a statement on February 11, the provincial police headquarters stated that the incident took place at a sapphire mine in the Mamand Tor Nawo area of Spin Ghar district, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

According to the statement, one person was killed while another was injured after they were buried under debris and rocks. Security forces took the injured person to the nearby health care facility for medical treatment.

On January 9, at least four miners died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a precious and semi-precious stones mine in Khash district of Badakhshan, provincial police spokesman Ehsanullah Kamgar told Xinhua News Agency.

Kamgar stated that toxic gas accumulated in the underground workings, resulting in four workers suffocated to death. The official stated that the bodies of the victims were recovered from the site and handed over their families.

On December 29, at least three miners were killed after a gold mine collapsed in Badakhshan province of Afghanistan, according to local Taliban officials, local media reported.

The incident took place in Kisham district, where workers were extracting gold from a small mine, Afghan media outlet Amu Tv stated highlighting a statement from Taliban district governor Hayatullah Mohsin. He stated the bodies of the deceased had been recovered from the site of the incident but did not share details regarding the cause of the collapse and mentioned that investigation is being conducted.

