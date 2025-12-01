Bishkek: Indian envoy, Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties

Bishkek, Dec 1 (IANS) India's Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Birender Singh Yadav called on Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev on Monday, discussing key areas of bilateral cooperation.

In a statement shared on X, Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "FM Zheenbek Kulubaev met with India’s Ambassador Birender Singh Yadav. They discussed key areas of Kyrgyzstan-India cooperation, noting steady progress in the Strategic Partnership."

In October, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, Lt General Baktybek Bekbolotov, in Bishkek as both countries agreed to enhance collaboration on countering terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking.

During their meeting, NSA Doval and Lt General Bekbolotov discussed regional security issues and stressed the need to coordinate positions on issues of common concern at regional and multilateral fora.

"NSA Ajit Doval met Secretary of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Lt. Gen. Baktybek Bekbolotov on 15 October 2025 at Bishkek. Both sides discussed bilateral cooperation and agreed to enhance existing collaboration on countering terrorism, radicalisation, extremism and drug trafficking. They reviewed bilateral defence cooperation and discussed regional security issues. Both sides also emphasised the need to coordinate positions on issues of common concern at regional and multilateral fora," the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan posted on X.

India and Kyrgyzstan are bound by historical and civilizational links and are strategic partners. Political ties between two nations have been warm and friendly. India and Kyrgyzstan are Strategic Partners. Kyrgyzstan supported India in securing full membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and has also supported India's bid for permanent membership of the UN Security Council.

In recent times, the ties between two nations have expanded in several areas of bilateral engagement, including defence, security, trade and investment, according to Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan. The two nations share common concerns on threat of terrorism, extremism and drug-trafficking.

