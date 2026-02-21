Bihar keeping pace with technology: Sanjay Kumar Jha as UK AI Minister visits Patna

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Kanishka Narayan, the UK’s AI Minister received a warm welcome in Patna on Saturday during his visit to Bihar after more than two decades. Sanjay Kumar Jha, JD(U) MP, welcomed the visiting minister at his residence in Patna and highlighted the significance of his visit for the state’s technological aspirations.

Read More

Speaking to IANS, Sanjay Kumar Jha said, "Since he is from Bihar and serves as a minister in the AI department in UK, he is familiar with all these matters. Today, everything has become global, and Bihar is keeping pace, especially in the field of technology."

Jha further noted, "Kanishka Narayan is the AI Minister in the United Kingdom and a UK citizen, originally from Muzaffarpur. He is visiting Muzaffarpur after 23 years. In the afternoon, he is scheduled to meet officials of the Bihar government, and there might be collaboration in AI with London; some talks might happen on that as well.”

Narayan, reflecting on his return to his birthplace, said, "I was born here, and so I'm back after more than 20 years. You can see a huge amount of progress here. We are chasing the future of technology, that's what we're trying to do in the UK with AI as well, so it's a real personal pleasure to be here in Bihar."

His visit is seen as symbolically significant, bridging his roots in Bihar with his current role in shaping the UK's AI strategy. Discussions during the visit are expected to explore potential cooperation in AI development, research, and innovation.

Earlier on Friday, speaking on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Narayan described the ongoing discussions as highly significant. "The summit has been deeply impactful," the Minister stated, recognising the value of this global gathering in shaping the future of AI.

Narayan emphasised that the UK-India relationship in the digital domain rests on mutual understanding and aligned strategic priorities. He highlighted the parallel paths both nations are taking in the regulation and responsible deployment of AI.

"The UK and India have shared values and AI trajectory as well," he remarked, pointing to the clear synergy in their approaches to the technology's evolution.

Expressing strong personal interest in advancing ties, Narayan concluded, "I am very keen on collaborations with India as we have a lot to do together."

--IANS

rs/rad