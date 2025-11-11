Bhutan visit to deepen bonds of friendship, efforts towards shared progress: PM Modi

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for a two-day visit to Bhutan on Tuesday, aiming to strengthen energy partnerships and expressing confidence that this visit will further deepen bilateral ties.

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "I will be visiting the Kingdom of Bhutan from 11-12 November 2025. It would be my honour to join the people of Bhutan as they mark the 70th birth anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth King."

PM Modi's visit coincides with the exposition of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India. He will also offer prayers to the Holy Relics at Tashichhodzong in Thimphu and participate in the Global Peace Prayer Festival organised by the Royal Government of Bhutan.

Referring to this, he said, "The exposition of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India during the organisation of the Global Peace Prayer Festival in Bhutan reflects our two countries' deep-rooted civilisational and spiritual ties."

The visit, according to the Prime Minister, will also mark another "major milestone in our successful energy partnership with the inauguration of the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project".

PM Modi said that he is looking forward to meeting the Bhutanese King, the Fourth King, and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay.

"I am confident that my visit will further deepen our bonds of friendship and strengthen our efforts towards shared progress and prosperity," he said.

Buddhism is a shared heritage between India and Bhutan. A number of Bhutanese pilgrims travel to Bodh Gaya, Rajgir, Nalanda, Sikkim, Udayagiri, Sarnath and other Buddhist sites in India.

"India and Bhutan enjoy exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation, rooted in deep mutual trust, understanding, and goodwill. Our partnership is a key pillar of our Neighbourhood First Policy and a model for exemplary friendly relations between neighbouring countries," PM Modi added.

Prime Minister Modi had visited Bhutan on his first overseas visit after assuming responsibility in 2014. In August 2019, PM Modi undertook a State Visit to Bhutan after assuming office for the second term.

PM Modi paid another landmark State Visit to Bhutan in March 2024, where he was conferred the 'Order of the Druk Gyalpo', Bhutan's highest civilian decoration, by the King of Bhutan in a public ceremony at the Tendrelthang, Thimphu.

Prime Minister Modi was the first foreign leader to be given this prestigious award.

