Bhutan PM, Israeli Foreign Ministry extends warm wishes on Diwali

Thimphu, Oct 20 (IANS) Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Monday shared heartfelt greetings on Diwali, wishing that the festival of lights would usher in hope, harmony, and new beginnings.

In a post on X, the Bhutanese PM said: “Wishing everyone a bright and joyful Diwali filled with love, laughter, and togetherness. May the light of this festival guide us towards hope, harmony, and new beginnings.”

Meanwhile, Israel also extended warm wishes on the occasion, calling for peace, renewal and hope as millions across India celebrate the victory of light over darkness.

"May the lights of Diwali shine both on homes and on hearts. From Jerusalem to Delhi and far beyond, may this festival of lights inspire us all to keep faith in a brighter tomorrow. Wishing all our friends in India a blessed & peaceful Diwali," the Israeli Foreign Ministry posted on X.

Several Indian diplomatic missions worldwide celebrated Diwali, reflecting India’s vibrant cultural heritage and conveying the universal message of unity and harmony.

In Japan, students, faculty, and members of the Indian community at the Kagoshima University, along with friends of India and supported by the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, Kagoshima University's Global Centre, Foreign Students Association and International Association, came together to celebrate the festival of lights as part of ‘Diwali Celebrations in Japanese Universities’.

Addressing the event in a video message, R. Madhu Sudan, Charge d’Affaires at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo, highlighted the growing friendship and cultural exchanges between India and Japan.

"Indian students and faculty across universities in Japan are celebrating the festival of lights, symbolising the enduring bond of friendship between our two nations," the Embassy posted on X.

Furthermore, the Indian High Commissioner to Cyprus, Manish and his High Commission team conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to all members of the Indian community and friends of India in Cyprus on the joyous occasion of Diwali.

"As India and Cyprus continue to strengthen their partnership, may this Festival of Lights illuminate our hearts and homes with happiness, peace, and prosperity, and further brighten the bonds of friendship and goodwill between our two nations," the Indian High Commission in Cyprus posted on X.

Additionally, Indian Consul General in Shanghai Pratik Mathur, together with the Indian Association in Shanghai, organised the largest ever Diwali celebration in the Eastern China Region.

Over 800 guests from the Indian diaspora, together with the local community and the consular corps together participated in the Laxmi Puja followed by a scintillating cultural performance and a raffle draw. The Indian food and delicacies served on the occasion were particularly appreciated by the foreign guests.

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General Mathur underlined the special cultural significance of Diwali in bringing together the diaspora and helping to build strong cultural bridges.

