B'desh: NCP threatens consequences amid election symbol row

Dhaka, Oct 7 (IANS) In yet another major political conflict in Bangladesh, the National Citizen Party (NCP) warned of far-reaching consequences that could seriously impact next year's elections if it is denied Shapla (water lily) as its electoral symbol.

The remarks followed the Election Commission's (EC) recent directive asking the NCP to choose its electoral symbol from a list of 50 options, which did not include the "Shapla" that the party had demanded, according to local media reports.

Speaking to Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary stated that the party will work towards forming an independent and constitutional EC through democratic means if its demand is not met.

"If the NCP does not get the Shapla symbol, it will definitely affect the election. Without an independent commission, there can be no fair polls. If the election is not fair, there will be bloodshed on the streets. But we will try to avoid that. If our backs are against the wall, we will have no choice but to resist," said Patwary.

"If we are deprived of this right, we will work to form an independent and constitutional election commission democratically. We will not back down from achieving our demands and will continue our fight politically," he added.

Meanwhile, addressing journalists in Rajshahi city on Monday, Sarjis Alam, chief organiser of the NCP, stated that the party will contest the upcoming elections under the Shapla symbol.

Sarjis called on the EC to reconsider its policies instead of focusing on denying the NCP the Shapla symbol. He further said that there is no legal barrier preventing the NCP from obtaining the symbol.

"Our team worked on this for a long time, carefully considering all legal aspects. After consulting election and symbol-related experts and legal professionals, we decided to adopt the Shapla as our symbol," the NCP leader stated.

"There is no legal obstacle here. If the Election Commission acts arbitrarily or bows to pressure and refrains from granting us the Shapla symbol, we will believe that it has lost its character as an independent constitutional institution. Should that happen, our trust in the electoral process will erode. But we are confident that we will obtain the Shapla symbol and that NCP will contest the election under it," he added.

Bangladesh is facing growing uncertainty and political turmoil ahead of next year's election.

The student leaders had earlier collaborated with Muhammad Yunus and several other radical political parties to overthrow the democratically elected Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

