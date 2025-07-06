Bangladesh says ready to cooperate with Malaysia in terror investigation

Dhaka, July 6 (IANS) Bangladesh has expressed its readiness to cooperate with the Malaysian authorities in the terror investigation into the arrest of dozens of Bangladeshi nationals in Malaysia on alleged militancy charges.

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement here Saturday that the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur has engaged with relevant Malaysian authorities, which announced last week the arrest of some Bangladeshis for alleged involvement in a radical militant movement.

The ministry said the Bangladesh High Commission will extend necessary support to the expatriate Bangladeshis wherever needed, reported Xinhua news agency.

"Bangladesh once again reiterates its firm stand against all forms of terrorism, violent extremism and militancy, and it remains ready to extend full cooperation to the Malaysian authorities in this regard," it said.

Of the arrested individuals, according to the statement, formal charges have been filed against five in Malaysian courts.

The rest are in the process of either further investigation or deportation, it mentioned.

Last week Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs, mentioned that the planned security operation to nab Bangladeshis began on April 24 and was carried out in three phases in the states of Selangor and Johor.

“In the operation, five of them were identified as being involved under Chapter VIA of the Penal Code and have already been charged in the Shah Alam and Johor Bahru Session Courts. Another 15 individuals have been issued deportation orders while 16 individuals are being investigated further regarding their involvement in this militant movement,” read a statement issued by the Home Ministry on Saturday.

“As a result of intelligence and coordinated action by the Special Branch Team, PDRM found that this group was bringing extremist beliefs based on the Islamic State (IS) ideology into the country They even established recruitment cells within their communities for the purpose of indoctrinating radical beliefs, collecting funds for terrorist activities, and toppling the legitimate government in their home country,” the statement added.

Malaysia's Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail emphasised that the country will not become a refuge, let alone a battleground, for any foreign extremist movement.

