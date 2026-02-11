Bangladesh polls: Violence against women up, fears of further rise with Jamaat surge

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) In the lead-up to the elections in Bangladesh, discussions have emerged regarding violence, human rights abuses, and the oppression of minority groups. However, women in the nation are also voicing their concerns about their rights in the aftermath of the results being declared.

It is the Jamaat-e-Islami, which the women are worried about, and many say that if this party comes to power, they can say goodbye to their freedom.

The same women who were at the forefront of the revolution which effected a regime change are today worried about their future in the country. They see a resurgence of Islamist politics, and this is directly affecting their freedom.

The cries for the implementation of the Sharia law have become louder with each passing day. The Jamaat has promised to rule the country in accordance with the Constitution and also said that it would strive to bring about peace and prosperity.

The experts say that when it comes to the Jamaat, one has to take things with a pinch of salt. Even if there is a moderate number of people within the organisation, the majority follow a radical ideology. Further, their close ties with Pakistan are a cause for concern.

The Jamaat and Pakistan have worked closely together for several years. In the aftermath of Sheikh Hasina fleeing the country, Pakistan has made Bangladesh its playground, courtesy of the Jamaat.

Many radicals within the Pakistani establishment and other elements in Bangladesh have been pushing for Sharia law. If this happens, then it would be curtains for women’s rights, the experts warn.

The concerns being raised by many women within Bangladesh are not unfounded.

Police data between January and June 2025 shows that gender-based violence has gone up when compared to the same timeframe in 2024. The Women’s Council of Bangladesh says the reason for the violence going up is because of the rise in rhetoric by the religious groups.

Many religious groups across Bangladesh are seeking to restrict the rights of women, such as the way they dress or even their free movement. In May 2025, hardline religious groups protested against a move by the interim government to improve gender equality. This has been termed as anti-Islamic by the hardliners.

Women have also complained about verbal, physical and digital abuse.

Bangladesh may have had two women prime ministers. But the reality today is that 30 out of the 51 parties, including the Jamaat, do not have a single woman candidate.

Data shows that in the last four months of 2024, a total of 5,795 cases relating to violence against women were reported. In 2025, 1440 such cases were reported in January. The data for February, March, April and May stood at 1430, 2054, 2104, 2087 and 1,933, respectively.

The women have complained that there is a failure in the delivery of justice. Society has started treating women as subordinate, and there is no proper legal or victim support.

Elections are what the entire country has been waiting for. It was meant to be a day when a democratically elected government would be in place, and the country could return to normalcy. When the process was set in motion, it was a given that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) would win the elections hands down. The return of the late Khaleda Zia’s son, Tarique Rahman, was also a major booster for the BNP. However, things have been changing rapidly on the ground, and the Jamaat has mobilised with unprecedented speed.

The rate at which the Jamaat has been rising has worried the women more. A day before election day, some opinion polls show that the BNP is ahead, but the Jamaat is very close.

A lot of factors would be in play, and some of them could benefit the Jamaat.

The security forces are anticipating major violence. This could benefit the Jamaat, as this would discourage the BNP voters from coming out. Even if the BNP wins, the Jamaat is expected to be a close second with massive gains in terms of vote share. This is again bad news for the women in the country, and they are dreading a Jamaat-controlled society, experts say.

