Bangladesh: PM Tarique Rahman calls for cooperation across parties in 13th parliament's first session

Dhaka, March 12 (IANS) As Bangladesh convened the first session of its newly-elected parliament, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Thursday called for support and cooperation from citizens and Members of Parliament (MPs), including those in the opposition, to build a self-reliant, prosperous, safe and democratic country, local media reported.

“Our political goal is to make every family self-reliant. Through making every family self-reliant, the BNP wants to establish a self-reliant, prosperous, secure and democratic Bangladesh,” Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoted Rahman as saying while delivering his welcome speech at the opening of the maiden session of the 13th Parliament.

Rahman said achieving the goal would require the support and cooperation of people across the country.

“In this great National Parliament, I also expect the support and cooperation of every elected Member of Parliament from all parties,” he said, stressing the need to make the 13th National Parliament meaningful, effective and vibrant through debates and constructive engagement.

Earlier in the day, during the beginning of the session, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmakers Hafiz Uddin Ahmed and Barrister Kayser Kamal were unanimously elected as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the parliament.

Following the election of the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Rahman further said: “This is the Parliament of the people of Bangladesh… independence and democracy-loving citizens of the country are looking to this Parliament with hope and expectation.”

Congratulating the new Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, the PM said that both no longer represent any party and assured that all elected members will be treated equally, describing them as “the guardians of this Parliament.”

“In the interest of the people, we want to make this Parliament meaningful. We should not oppose anything for the sake of opposition. Rather, through reasoned discussion and debate, we want to make this House vibrant and effective,” he added.

Meanwhile, opposition lawmakers walked out of the parliament in protest against Bangladesh’s President Mohammed Shahabuddin's constitutionally mandated speech, marking the start of the session, UNB reported.

As PM Rahman and ruling party MPs rose to welcome the President, opposition lawmakers signalled their protest by remaining seated in their chairs.

The move was seen as an early setback for the smooth functioning of the House, undermining parliamentary protocol and Parliament’s constitutional position.

