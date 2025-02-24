Bangladesh, Pakistan increase engagements to boost ties

Dhaka: Bangladesh and Pakistan have increased each other engagements to boost ties, a Bangladeshi official said on Monday.

"A delegation of Pakistani businesswomen is coming to Dhaka soon to showcase their products. The exhibition will be held at the elite Gulshan Club in Dhaka," said a Bangladesh Foreign Ministry official.

"Pakistani three pieces are very popular in Bangladesh," he added.

Pakistan exports Bangladesh around 700 million dollars products annually. The worth of Bangladeshi products exports to Pakistan is nearly USD 100 million, the official said.

"Trade is expected to increase with the opening of a direct shipping line between Bangladesh and Pakistan," the official said.

"We have signed a government-to-government (GtoG) deal with Pakistan to import 50,000 tonnes rice. The rice will reach Chittagong port soon", he said.

He said that they have approved Fly Jinnah airlines' request to operate direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan. The official said the Pakistani Foreign Minister could visit Bangladesh in April.

"We have already approved a prayer from Fly Jinnah airlines to operate direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan. Fly Jinnah has some shortage of aircraft. After buying aircraft, they will start operation with Bangladesh," he said.

"We are also expecting some high-level visits between Bangladesh and Pakistan. Pakistani Foreign Minister may visit Bangladesh in April," the official said.

Bangladesh is nearly completing the construction of a Chancery building in the diplomatic enclaves of Islamabad.

"We expect the construction will be completed in June and Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser (Minister) will visit Pakistan to open the Chancery building," he said.

In December last year, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on the sidelines of the 11th D-8 summit in Cairo. The two leaders discussed strengthening historical and cultural ties, increasing trade, and exploring cooperation in IT, chemicals, leather, surgical goods and other sectors.

In a post on X, Shehbaz Sharif stated, "Had a very warm and cordial exchange with my friend Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh, on the sidelines of 11th D-8 summit in Cairo this morning. We discussed strengthening historical and cultural ties, increasing trade, and exploring cooperation in IT, chemicals, leather, surgical goods and other sectors."

"Agreed to enhance people-to-people exchanges and align efforts for mutual development. Together, we reaffirmed our commitment to deepen bilateral and multilateral collaboration for the shared prosperity of our peoples," he added.

Bangladesh was born as an independent country on 16 December 1971 after nine months bloody war against the occupation Pakistani Army. India helped Bangladesh during the liberation war.

After 54 years of independence, Bangladesh has taken initiatives to normalize relations with Pakistan despite some unresolved issues, including Dhaka's demand for apology for atrocities by the Pakistani army during the war in 1971. (ANI)