Bangladesh organisation raises concern over attacks on minorities, political workers, missing arms before polls: Report

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) Bangladesh has witnessed more than 50 attacks on minority communities in recent times in addition to election-related violence, harassment, and killings of political leaders, activists and potential candidates, said media reports on Monday quoting a study.

At least 15 political leaders and activists have been killed across the country in the last 36 days following the announcement of the schedule for the upcoming 13th national election, according to a study by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), reported Dhaka-based The Business Standard.

General elections are scheduled to be held in Bangladesh on February 12. Meanwhile, more than 50 attacks on minority communities are raising serious concerns in Bangladesh, claimed the activists.

According to it, a total of 401 incidents of political violence were recorded last year, leaving 102 people dead.

Additionally, at least 1,333 weapons have gone missing, added the report. It warned that the failure to recover this large cache of weapons looted from police stations, along with initiatives to issue new firearms licences to political personalities could further increase the risk of violence.

The TIB report also spoke of doubts raised by political parties such as Jamaat-e-Islami, the National Citizen Party (NCP), and Islami Andolan Bangladesh, questioning if a level playing field could be ensured.

Political parties have accused the Election Commission of bias in scrutinising nominations and cancelling candidacies over loan default and dual citizenship, it added.

Incidentally, the Awami League is banned from participating in any political activity in Bangladesh. The government, led by then Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina, was ousted in a student-led protest in 2024.

The TIB findings, part of a research report titled 'One and a half years after the fall of authoritarianism: Expectations and outcomes', released on Monday also mentioned a growing threat from deepfakes and misinformation.

It emphasised the need for major reforms in technology, law and procedures for both elections and referendums and identified security risks and the use of Artificial Intelligence to spread misinformation and disinformation as major challenges.

According to the study, police personnel account for only 9 per cent-10 per cent of the total manpower assigned to election duties, which is considered a major shortfall in ensuring overall security.

Some other reports suggested the presence of the army on the streets to maintain law-and-order. Institutions responsible for verifying information submitted in candidates' affidavits either lack sufficient capacity or fail to fully utilise existing mechanisms, claimed the TIB report.

All major political parties have been accused of violating the electoral code of conduct and of attempting to influence the electoral process, it noted.

While action has been taken in some cases, the TIB said it has observed a lack of a firm stance by the Election Commission against such violations.

Despite multiple adversities, instability, unhealthy electoral competition and concerns over a smooth democratic transition, the TIB noted that an election-oriented environment is still in place.

