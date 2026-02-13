Bangladesh: Jamaat warns of stronger movement over alleged poll manipulation

Dhaka, Feb 13 ( IANS) Bangladesh’s radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami on Friday warned that it would launch a strong movement if citizens’ opinions and voting rights were “manipulated” through any form of conspiracy, local media reported.

Addressing reporters at the Election Commission premises in Dhaka, Jamaat’s Assistant Secretary General Ehsanul Mahbub Jubayer stated that any attempt to undermine the people’s mandate and voting rights through conspiracies would prompt Jamaat to announce programmes and, if needed, pursue a tougher movement.

Jubayer stated that Jamaat respects all opinions expressed by people in a dignified manner, “but if anyone conspires or plots using the people’s opinions, we will not accept it.”

Meanwhile, in its social media platform on Friday, Jamaat expressed dissatisfaction with the election results process, while extending gratitude to voters for casting their ballots in such large numbers.

Jamaat also criticised the Election Commission for failing to publish voter turnout figures and accused a section of the administration of showing bias in favour of a major political party.

“We are not satisfied with the process surrounding the election results. From candidates of the 11-party alliance narrowly and suspiciously losing in various constituencies, to repeated inconsistencies and fabrications in unofficial result announcements, the Election Commission’s reluctance to publish voter turnout percentages, and indications that a section of the administration leaned towards a major party- all of this undoubtedly raises serious questions about the integrity of the results process,” the post stated.

The remarks came after local media, citing unofficial results, reported that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its alliance emerged victorious in the 13th parliamentary elections.

The announced results showed that the BNP-led alliance has won 210 seats, setting the stage for the formation of a new government led by BNP.

Citing party sources, Bangladeshi Bengali daily, Jugantor, reported that party chairman Tarique is set to lead the government, marking the return of a male Prime Minister in Bangladesh after almost 35 years.

Following the vote count on Thursday night, the unofficial results from various constituencies were announced.

According to unofficial results from the Dhaka-17 constituency, Tarique secured 72,699 votes, defeating his closest rival, Jamaat-e-Islami candidate S.M. Khaliduzzaman, who received 68,300 votes, Bangladeshi Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported.

Additionally, BNP Chairman Tarique was unofficially elected from Bogra-6 constituency, receiving 216,284 votes from 150 centres. His nearest rival, Jamaat candidate Abidur Rahman Sohel, secured 97,626 votes under the party’s scale symbol.

Tarique is the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who governed Bangladesh during two separate tenures from 1991 to 1996 and from 2001 to 2006.

Following Khaleda Zia’s death in December last year, Tarique assumed leadership of the BNP and is now set to lead the nation.

