Bangladesh: Jamaat seeks EC decision on February election schedule

Dhaka, Oct 8 (IANS) As the February 2026 elections approach in Bangladesh, the radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami on Monday pressed the country's Election Commission for a specific decision on announcing the poll schedule, saying that “time is running out to arrange the polls before the upcoming Ramadan”, the local media reported.

The remarks came following a meeting of the Jamaat delegation, headed by Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar, with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin and the four election commissioners at Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka.

“Time for schedule announcement is running out. We raised the issue to know the Election Commission's clear announcement and specific decision in this regard," Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoted Parwar as saying after the meeting.

The Jamaat leader noted that the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, political parties and other stakeholders are committed to conducting the election before the upcoming Ramadan in accordance with the announced election timeline.

According to Parwar, the Commission informed the delegation that the election schedule would be announced by this week and that they had reached a decision in this regard.

Responding to a question about the possibility of a delay in the election, Parwar said, "We are not feeling any concern now. They have given us their word and shared their decision. We want to place our trust in that and believe they will adhere to that word."

Meanwhile, the EC has asked Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar to be ready to record the CEC's address on December 10, which is expected to outline the schedule for the February 2026 election and referendum, local media reported.

EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed shared the information on Monday while addressing reporters at the Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka.

"Letters have already been sent to BTV and Bangladesh Betar from the EC," Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, quoted Akhtar Ahmed as saying.

Election Commissioner Abdur Rahman El Mashud said, "The schedule will be announced through a speech on BTV and Bangladesh Betar. It could be on 10 December. There is no time left — the schedule must be declared by 11 December".

Bangladesh continues to face growing political turmoil and uncertainty ahead of next year’s election, with political parties frequently clashing over reform proposals.

