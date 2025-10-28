Bangladesh: Jamaat argues upcoming polls cannot be held under caretaker govt

Dhaka, Oct 28 (IANS) As the political standoff in Bangladesh deepens ahead of next year’s election, the radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami on Tuesday stated that even if the Supreme Court ruling reinstates the caretaker government system, the polls cannot be held under it.

Jamaat’s lawyer, Mohammad Shishir Monir, made the remarks following a hearing at the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on an appeal seeking the restoration of the election-time caretaker government system, which entered its fourth day on Tuesday, the local media reported.

"There is talk of forming a caretaker government within 15 days of the dissolution of parliament. Now there is no parliament. Parliament was dissolved more than a year ago. The interim government is running the country. Apart from that, there are some other issues. Therefore, even if the caretaker government system returns under the Supreme Court's ruling, it is not possible in the upcoming elections," leading Bangladeshi Daily Jugantor quoted Monir as saying.

Last week, during its third day of hearing on appeals and review petitions challenging the 2011 verdict, Jamaat's lawyer, arguing for restoration of the caretaker government system, told the apex court that the system cannot be effectively implemented under the current interim government, as the parliament is non-functional.

He added that whatever verdict the Appellate Division delivers should align with the July Charter's proposals regarding the caretaker government system.

On the other hand, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) recently called on the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government to act like a 'caretaker government' to ensure that next year’s elections would be held in a free, acceptable and neutral manner.

"Today, we came to the Chief Advisor to discuss some of our political concerns, especially on the upcoming parliament election to be held in February next year. What is necessary from this moment is to make the upcoming national parliament election meaningful, neutral, and acceptable to all. The interim government can play a role as a caretaker government to this end”, said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir in a media briefing, following a meeting with Yunus.

Bangladesh continues to face growing uncertainty and political turmoil ahead of next year's election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with Yunus to overthrow the democratically-elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now at loggerheads over reform proposals.

--IANS

scor/as