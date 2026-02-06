Bangladesh interim govt to propose UN-led investigation into killing of Islamist leader Hadi

Dhaka, Feb 6 (IANS) Bangladesh’s interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has decided to seek a probe by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights into the killing of radical platform Inqilab Moncho spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi.

The announcement was made in a social media post by Shafiqul Alam, the Press Secretary to Bangladesh's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus.

The move comes after Inqilab Moncha staged a sit-in outside the Chief Advisor’s official residence, Jamuna, calling for an impartial investigation under United Nations supervision into the killing of its leader, Hadi.

The protest began on Thursday evening with the participation of Inqilab Mancha Member Secretary Abdullah Al Jaber, Fatima Tasnim Zuma, Hadi’s wife and a small number of supporters, Bangladesh’s leading daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

Addressing the gathering, Abdullah Al Jaber said that although the organisation could have mobilised a larger crowd but opted to remain at the site with Hadi’s wife until the Chief Advisor provided a clear assurance. He added that the group would not withdraw from the sit-in without a full guarantee of justice.

In a social media post issued during the protest, the Inquilab Monco said, “We are surrounded by hundreds of police and other forces, prepared with batons. Our final word: until Hadi’s murder is handed to a UN-led impartial investigation, we will not budge, even if killed.”

Last month, Bangladesh police said the killing of Islamist leader Hadi was a "politically motivated murder", with investigators claiming that the conspiracy behind the attack was planned in Singapore.

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Detective Branch has filed a chargesheet against 17 individuals in connection with the case before a metropolitan court in Dhaka.

Hadi, 32, served as a spokesperson for Inqilab Moncho and gained national attention during the July–August 2024 mass protests that ultimately led to the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina-led government. He was also a parliamentary candidate for the February 12 elections. He was known for spreading Islamist and anti-India narratives in the South Asian nation.

On December 12 last year, Hadi was shot in the head when assailants fired from a moving motorcycle at the rickshaw he was riding on Paltan Road in Dhaka. He was later airlifted to Singapore for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries on December 18, 2025.

