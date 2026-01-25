Bangladesh faces new strategic realities amid geopolitical shifts

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Bangladesh is entering a new phase of strategic challenges and opportunities in the aftermath of the July 2024 upheaval, as domestic transformations and global geopolitical turbulence converge to reshape the nation’s future.

With its scheduled graduation from Least Developed Country (LDC) status in 2026, the country is preparing for a reset in its external relations, demanding reforms in domestic policy and governance to match the evolving realities.

At home, a generational shift is redefining the political landscape, articulating demands for justice and an equitable economic order, The Daily Star newspaper reported. Analysts note that old mindsets and behaviours may no longer be relevant in navigating the complexities of the new era, the report said, citing an article by M. Humayun Kabir, who is the President of the Bangladesh Enterprise Institute (BEI) and served as Bangladesh’s Ambassador to the United States from 2007 to 2009.

The entrepreneurial spirit of the people, the dynamism of youth and women, and the resilience of society remain Bangladesh’s greatest strengths, though these have often been overshadowed by governance deficits and personality-driven politics, he wrote.

Externally, Bangladesh faces mounting geopolitical challenges. Strains with India are beginning to affect the broader regional balance, while the unresolved Rohingya crisis continues to raise alarms. Meanwhile, intensifying big-power competition in the Indo-Pacific is directly impacting the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean, placing Bangladesh at the crossroads of global strategic interests. Effective management of these forces, observers argue, is essential to safeguard the nation’s identity, security, and prosperity, it said.

To navigate this environment, experts recommend a multi-pronged approach. Proactive diplomacy is seen as a priority, with emphasis on reputation management, calibrated bilateralism, and strategic partnerships. Bangladesh must rebuild its global image by highlighting its contributions to non-traditional security issues such as climate change, disaster management, migration, and humanitarian initiatives. Equitable relations with neighbours, particularly India, are critical, based on principles of sovereign equality, non-interference, and mutual benefit.

Strategic partnerships with major powers -- including the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, the EU, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, and GCC countries -- are also vital. Bangladesh is encouraged to pursue “Open Regionalism,” expanding connectivity across trade, energy, digital platforms, education, health, and climate cooperation. South-South collaboration could serve as a key driver in maximising collective benefits.

Multilateralism remains another cornerstone of Bangladesh’s foreign policy. Supporting reforms in the United Nations and other global institutions, while engaging in mini-lateral and issue-based groupings, could help the country advance its national interests in uncertain times.

Domestically, strengthening coordination is imperative. The lack of synergy among ministries and between government and private stakeholders has long undermined Bangladesh’s external outreach. Business leaders have voiced frustration over inadequate consultation, as seen during tariff negotiations with the United States in August 2025. Without internal coherence, experts warn, Bangladesh risks losing credibility and bargaining power on the global stage.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) is urged to embrace new tools such as public diplomacy, economic diplomacy, digital diplomacy, diaspora diplomacy, and climate diplomacy. As the symbol of sovereignty and independence, MOFA must enhance professionalism, forecast risks, and prepare the nation to harness opportunities. Periodic reviews of its performance, coupled with reforms in engagement strategies, are seen as essential steps, the report said.

