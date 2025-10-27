Bangladesh EC rejects NCP’s demand for Shapla electoral symbol

Dhaka, Oct 27 (IANS) Bangladesh’s Election Commission (EC) on Monday refused to allocate the Shapla (water lily) symbol to the National Citizen Party (NCP), citing its absence from the official list of symbols under the election regulations, local media reported.

The latest development comes amid the NCP’s persistent demand for Shapla as its electoral symbol, with the party recently threatening to reject its registration if the EC fails to comply.

“The NCP cannot be given the Shapla symbol because it is not listed in the regulations. The Election Commission will issue a public notification soon, assigning another symbol at its discretion. The EC's stance on this matter remains unchanged,” Bangladesh’s leading newspaper, The Business Standard, quoted Akhtar Ahmed, Senior Secretary to the EC, as saying while speaking to reporters in Dhaka

Meanwhile, Sarjis Alam, the chief organiser of the NCP (North), warned that the party would take to the streets if the Shapla symbol is not allocated. He added that the party would simultaneously campaign for the reconstitution of this “arbitrary” Election Commission if it is denied the electoral symbol.

“We have spoken to various lawmakers, lawyers and legal experts. They said there is no legal obstacle to giving Shapla the election symbol. But the Election Commission (EC) is not giving Shapla the symbol. If they do not have this independence, then we cannot trust them in the elections,” Bangladeshi Bengali newspaper ‘Jugantor’ quoted Alam as saying.

Last week, reiterating the demand for the shapla symbol, Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser of the NCP for the southern region, criticised the EC, stating that its behaviour resembled "kings and monarchs from the medieval era". He also expressed doubts over the EC's ability to conduct a free and fair election.

"This Election Commission lacks the capacity to hold a transparent and neutral election. It is a 'spineless commission', influenced by various quarters. Those who appointed them are using the Election Commission to serve their own purposes," the NCP leader stated.

Earlier this month, the NCP warned of far-reaching consequences that could seriously impact next year's elections if it is denied the Shapla symbol.

Bangladesh is facing growing uncertainty and political turmoil ahead of next year's election.

The student leaders had earlier collaborated with Muhammad Yunus and several other radical political parties to overthrow the democratically elected Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

--IANS

scor/as