Bangladesh Awami League bashes Yunus regime over crackdown on its processions

Dhaka, Sep 25 (IANS) Bangladesh's Awami League party strongly condemned the attacks on its processions, arbitrary arrests, and repression targeting its party leaders and activists, and human rights violations committed in the country under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

The party also announced protest processions and rallies across the country, including Dhaka, on Friday.

Slamming the Yunus regime, the party said, "Since the illegal usurper, killer-fascist Yunus clique seized state power, the people of the country have been witnessing horrific carnage and brutality. Public life has plunged into hellish suffering. There is no law and order. The entire nation is in the grip of mob rule, where murder, killings, rape, looting, and arson have become daily occurrences."

This comes a day after at least 244 leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations were arrested by police following a flash procession in Dhaka.

Highlighting the gruesome crimes, the Awami League said that incidents such as holding a weapon to a child's head, gang rape of the mother, or digging up bodies from graves and burning them have become the disgraceful reality of present-day Bangladesh.

It added that even homeless people and the mentally ill on the streets are not spared from mob violence.

The party alleged that under the direct instruction of the Yunus-led interim government, genocide was carried out in Gopalganj district and that the people of Bangladesh are enduring extreme suffering in this "burning inferno".

According to the Awami League, as part of their ongoing fight against the growing atrocities in the country, when its leaders and activists brought out processions at different points in Dhaka on Wednesday, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its student wing Chhatra Dal, with direct backing from the Yunus administration, carried out attacks on them.

"Instead of rescuing the victims, the police unjustly arrested them. BNP, Jubo Dal, and Chhatra Dal cadres engaged in mob terror, abducting and disappearing many, extorting ransom, and inflicting brutal torture, leaving many gravely injured. Far from ensuring proper treatment, the police blocked the injured from receiving medical care and instead carried out arbitrary arrests," the party stated.

The Awami League accused the Yunus regime of backing the BNP's cadres in attacking its peaceful processions, resulting in the arrest of countless party leaders and activists.

Condemning these heinous attacks and indiscriminate arrests, the Awami League demanded the immediate withdrawal of all false and harassing cases filed against those arrested on Wednesday.

It also called for the dismissal of fabricated cases against former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Awami League, and other political leaders and activists, and people of all walks of life, along with the unconditional release of all political prisoners.

--IANS

scor/sd/