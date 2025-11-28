Bangladesh: 25 injured as BNP, Jamaat workers clash during election campaigning

Dhaka, Nov 28 (IANS) At least 25 people were injured in Bangladesh after a violent clash erupted between workers of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami during electoral outreach in the Pabna district, according to local media reports.

The violence erupted on Thursday afternoon in Char Gargari village of Sahapur Union in Pabna, with both sides blaming each other for the attack. Seven of those injured were taken to the Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, while the others received primary treatment at various private clinics.

Confirming the incident, Ishwardi Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge (OC), ASM Abdun Nur, said that they arrived at the scene after receiving the information and attempted to bring the situation under control.

Citing local residents and eyewitnesses, Bangladesh’s Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported that when Jamaat’s candidate Abu Taleb Mondal went to the area for campaign outreach, he was obstructed by supporters of the BNP candidate.

After a brief exchange of heated words and scuffles, Mondal left, but another clash broke out on his way back, during which several shots were reportedly fired, and several motorcycles, along with his vehicle, were vandalised.

According to Jamaat candidate Mondal, he and the party workers had visited the village as part of their pre-scheduled campaign programme, accompanied by around 150 motorcycles. He alleged that on their way back, supporters of BNP candidate Habibur Rahman attacked them and opened fire, vandalising several motorcycles. Mondal claimed that at least 50 of their supporters were injured, including six who suffered gunshot wounds. Those who were shot were sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, while others are receiving treatment locally.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, BNP candidate Habibur Rahman stated that Jamaat’s female activists had been campaigning door-to-door in the village, offering “tickets to heaven” in exchange for votes. When local BNP leaders objected, Mondal allegedly stormed the village with an armed convoy. He alleged that Jamaat supporters then fired shots and assaulted BNP activists, leaving several injured.

Bangladesh has been witnessing escalating political violence under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government ahead of the February 2026 election.

The parties that earlier collaborated with Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now at loggerheads.

