Balochistan rejects Pak's 'unlawful directives', prepares for Independence Day despite restrictions

Quetta, Aug 2 (IANS) Leading Baloch human rights defender Mir Yar Baloch on Saturday said that Balochistan is "actively and enthusiastically" preparing to celebrate the National Day of Independence on August 11 despite restrictions imposed by the "occupying" Pakistani forces.

Stressing the "profound significance" of August 11 for Balochistan, he posted on X, "In an attempt to suppress these celebrations, the occupying Pakistani forces have imposed Section 144 for fifteen days, aiming to intimidate and silence millions of Baloch citizens through coercion and illegal notification, which is trashed by the Baloch people."

Mir asserted that across the globe, every nation reserves the sovereign right to celebrate its independence, adding that Balochistan are "neither legally nor morally bound" to comply with any "unlawful directives from an occupying force that seeks to deny them this basic right."

On behalf of the people of Balochistan, the human rights activist reiterated that they once again extended an opportunity for Pakistan to withdraw its forces peacefully from Baloch soil.

Emphasising that the Baloch community continues to prefer a diplomatic and peaceful resolution on Balochistan, he stated that "if Pakistan persist in its policy of state-sponsored terrorism, coercion, and military occupation, the Baloch nation will exercise its legitimate right to expel the 400,000 occupying troops stationed illegally in Balochistan."

Mir stated that any Pakistani military personnel found guilty of war crimes in Balochistan will be "prosecuted under Baloch national law" under international justice standards.

He said that this is Pakistan's chance to "avoid global embarrassment" and the fate it suffered during its "disgraceful surrender" in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.

"The path to peace remains open, Pakistan must choose it before history repeats itself," the human rights activist mentioned.

People from Balochistan are currently fighting for their independence from Pakistan.

Various human rights organisations of Balochistan have time and again highlighted the repression by Pakistani forces in the province, which includes violent raids on the homes of Baloch leaders and civilians, unlawful arrests, enforced disappearances, the 'kill and dump' policy, detention under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, and the filing of fabricated police cases.

