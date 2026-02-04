Baloch rights body raises alarm over targeting of Chairman's family by Pakistani forces

Quetta, Feb 4 (IANS) The Baloch National Movement (BNM) stated that the enforced disappearance of its Chairman Naseem Baloch's father and close relatives by Pakistani forces is not an isolated incident; instead, it is part of a decade-long pattern of systematic policies aimed at collectively punishing the people of Balochistan.

"The enforced disappearance of the BNM Chairman's father and close relatives is neither an isolated nor an exceptional incident. Rather, it is part of a long-standing, systematic policy of collective punishment that has been imposed on the Baloch nation for decades," the BNM posted on X, quoting its spokesperson.

The BNM alleged that the families of political activists across Balochistan are deliberately targeted, while enforced disappearances have become a fundamental and persistent instrument of repression by the Pakistani authorities.

According to the BNM spokesperson, in the early hours of February 2, the Pakistan Army targeted the family of Naseem Baloch in the Hub region of Balochistan, forcibly disappearing his father, Muhammad Bakhsh Sajdi, his uncles Naeem Sajdi, and Rafiq Baloch.

The party spokesperson noted that targeting Naseem Baloch's family exposes the reality that even leaders and members of peaceful political parties in Balochistan are not safe from Pakistan's repression and collective punishment.

"Persistent global inaction has emboldened the Pakistan Army to commit grave human rights violations with impunity. Without fear of accountability, civilians are being targeted, and systematic actions amounting to genocide against the Baloch nation are being carried out, with the Pakistan Army showing no regard for moral or legal boundaries," the BNM stated.

Expressing serious concern over recent statements by Pakistani authorities, the BNM spokesperson said that remarks by Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and other officials about deploying additional troops in Balochistan have intensified fears that the already dire situation in the province could deteriorate further.

The party emphasised that Pakistani officials and the "puppet" Chief Minister of Balochistan, Sarfraz Bugti, are attempting, through their statements, to portray the use of state force as limited and justified, whereas, it said, the reality is the opposite.

"In fact, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, drone attacks on civilian areas, aerial bombardment, restrictions on political, social, and academic activities, and the arbitrary arrest of political leaders and activists have become routine in Balochistan," the BNM noted

The BNM warned that threats of further military aggression and open collective punishment by Pakistani authorities raise serious concerns that Baloch society would face even harsher restrictions and repression.

Asserting that Pakistan is deliberately misleading the international community to conceal the ongoing genocide against the Baloch people, the BNM spokesperson appealed to the international community to urgently and seriously address the situation in Balochistan.

He warned that the "international community's double standards on human rights could further deepen the crisis in the region".

The BNM called on the global community to hold Pakistan accountable at the international level and to review the trade partnerships with the country -- particularly investments related to projects in Balochistan -- stressing that "any delay in international intervention and the protection of human rights will further exacerbate this humanitarian crisis".

