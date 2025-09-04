Baloch leader condemns attack on BNP chief Mengal, slams Pakistani military intelligence

Washington, Sep 4 (IANS) Tara Chand, President of Baloch American Congress, has strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Akhtar Mengal, calling it a conspiracy by the Pakistani military intelligence against the Baloch people.

The recent massive blast during a public rally of the BNP in Quetta, marking the fourth death anniversary of its founder Sardar Attaullah Mengal, killed 15 Baloch activists and injured a dozen others.

“This conspiracy was orchestrated by Pakistani military intelligence against the Baloch people. Field Marshal Asim Munir had openly declared that he would kill the Baloch people, and today the world is witnessing how Baloch men, women, and children are being oppressed in Balochistan, where the Baloch nation faces systematic genocide. The Balochistan National Party has always been a peaceful political party,” Chand posted on X on Thursday.

“The Baloch nation strongly condemns this tragic and painful incident. We pledge that we have recognised our enemy well and will continue to resist, condemn, and fight against the Punjabi ruling elite and the military junta responsible for these atrocities,” the post added.

Condemning the heinous and barbaric act, Sindhi rights activist Shafi Burfat stated that this is not an isolated incident, but a deliberate Pakistani government-sponsored conspiracy aimed at silencing the national voice of Balochistan and obstructing its political process.

“We strongly and unequivocally condemn this savage terrorist attack during the BNP rally and extend our deepest condolences and solidarity to the families of the martyred political workers. Such actions expose the naked reality of state oppression, fascism, and barbarism. They provide further irrefutable evidence that the artificial state of Pakistan has completely and utterly failed," Burfat, Chairman of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), posted on X.

The JSMM leader alleged that for decades, Pakistan has systematically employed religious extremist and terrorist groups as proxies, using its agencies and agents to unleash violence against political parties, their leaders, and the broader national movement in Balochistan. This campaign of terror, he said, has included the enforced disappearances of hundreds of Baloch political activists, whose mutilated bodies have been dumped.

"Today, Pakistan stands as a stark example of such failure, resorting to systematic violence and repression to crush the political aspirations of the Baloch nation," Burfat stated.

Several human rights organisations on Wednesday strongly condemned the brutal attack targetting the political rally of the BNP.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, described the horrific attack as Pakistan-sponsored and part of a broader genocidal policy intended to silence the Baloch people.

Another human rights body, Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ), denounced the deadly attack as a continuation of the Pakistani government’s oppression and an attempt to sabotage peaceful political activities through the patronage of Pakistan-backed death squads and Islamic State-Khorasan province (ISKP), an offshoot of the terror organisation ISIS.

