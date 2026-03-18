Baloch leader calls Pakistan 'cancer upon regional peace' after srtike on Kabul hospital

London, March 18 (IANS) Baloch pro-independence leader Hyrbyair Marri on Wednesday strongly condemned the Pakistani airstrike on a rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, describing it as another grim reminder of what he called Islamabad's "lies and propaganda", despite portraying itself as the "self-proclaimed defender" of the Islamic nations.

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He added that Islamabad's expansionist ambitions and anti-Afghan policies have contributed to regional instability, terming Pakistan "a cancer upon regional peace".

The statement comes after a Pakistani strike on Monday night targeted the 2,000-bed Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul's Pul-e-Charkhi area, killing hundreds and injuring several others.

The Baloch leader expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

"I condemn this heinous crime against humanity committed by Pakistan. It is a continuation of the Pakistani Punjabi expansionist agenda. The deliberate destabilisation of Afghanistan through state-sponsored violence and its barbaric attacks on innocent civilians and critical infrastructure must be defeated with unity," Marri posted on X.

He accused Pakistan's occupying forces of continuing anti-Afghan aggression through air force and drone strikes while exploiting territories that "rightfully belong to the Baloch and Pashtun peoples".

"This illegal occupation has been the primary source of instability in Afghanistan, created by Pakistan. We firmly believe that lasting peace in Afghanistan will only be achieved when these occupying forces are expelled from our lands, sea, and airspace," the Baloch leader added.

Reiterating the people of Balochistan's unwavering support for Afghanistan, Marri said, "We stand shoulder to shoulder against Pakistani Punjabi aggression. A future of peace and prosperity lies in cooperation between our two nations. A sovereign, united Balochistan will ensure that its ports serve as gateways of opportunity, welcoming Afghan trade and enabling access to regional and global markets, including those in Central Asia and Europe."

He further alleged that Pakistan has consistently shown no genuine interest in peaceful relations with Afghanistan, regardless of the government in Kabul.

Marri called for unity between Balochistan and Afghanistan against Pakistani forces to defend their territories and strengthen their shared bonds.

"This is a defining moment. Both nations must unite to defend our territories, protect our economic interests, preserve our shared cultural heritage, and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood. Together, through unity and determination, we can confront and overcome the forces that threaten our sovereignty and regional stability," he noted.

--IANS

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