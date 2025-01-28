Baloch Activist Condemns Pakistan's Ongoing Oppression on Baloch Genocide Day

Balochistan: Baloch activist Maharang Baloch strongly condemned the ongoing atrocities committed by Pakistani state forces against the Baloch people.

Her statement came in the context of Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day, observed on January 25. On this day, hundreds of Baloch individuals gathered in Dalbandin to stage a historic protest against systematic oppression and forced disappearances in the region.

In a post on X, Maharang Baloch wrote, "January 25th was observed as Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day. On this occasion, individuals affected by state oppression from across Balochistan gathered in Dalbandin for a historic protest against the ongoing Baloch genocide. However, just a day later, on January 26th, eight more cases of enforced disappearances were reported from various regions of Balochistan. If this does not constitute genocide, then what does?"

She condemned the escalation of state violence, referencing several high-profile abductions that occurred on January 26.

Maharang Baloch detailed the incidents, revealing that Pakistani security forces forcibly abducted Zakir Somar and Naseem Hameed from Gwadar's Ghatti Dhor Chowk. In Turbat's Chah Sar area, Pakistani forces raided the home of Zameer Sarwar at around 2 am and disappeared after conducting an extensive search.

The violence continued in Panjgur, where three sons of Raheem Bakhsh--Irshad Raheem Bakhsh, Sadiq Raheem Bakhsh, and Zahoor Raheem Bakhsh--were taken during a raid.

She also stated that in Rakhni, Barkhan, Aslam Khetran and Balochi-language artist Nari Gulaaf Marri were apprehended and forcibly disappeared by individuals in plainclothes, travelling in vehicles with government-issued license plates.

Maharang Baloch further underlined," Enforced disappearances remain a brutal and dangerous tool in the policy of Baloch genocide, a strategy that has paralyzed the entire Baloch society. No Baloch feels safe, even within their own home. Yet, the deafening silence of the international community in the face of this ongoing genocide is truly heartbreaking." (ANI)