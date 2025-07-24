Bahrain opens permanent diplomatic mission in Lebanon

Manama/Beirut, July 24 (IANS) Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa has announced the opening of a permanent Bahraini diplomatic mission in Beirut, marking a renewal of the kingdom's full diplomatic relations with Lebanon.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during his meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who is on an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, according to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA).

Both leaders reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to enhance cooperation across economic, security, and political fields, Xinhua news agency reported.

They reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing Bahraini-Lebanese relations for the mutual benefit and prosperity of their nations.

Meanwhile, according to a joint statement released on Wednesday by Lebanon's presidency, the two sides agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in economic development, security coordination, and regional stability, pledging joint efforts to combat terrorism, boost trade, and support peaceful resolutions to ongoing regional conflicts.

Security issues were central to the discussions, with both countries condemning destabilising activities and reaffirming their determination to combat terrorism and prevent its financing.

Bahrain reiterated its steadfast support for Lebanon's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political reforms under Aoun's leadership.

Bahrain closed its embassy in Beirut in October 2021 following controversial remarks made by former Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi regarding the war in Yemen, which were considered offensive by the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

In recent years, relations between Bahrain and Lebanon have been strained due to positions and statements linked to Hezbollah, which Manama designates as a terrorist organisation.

Bahrain accuses Hezbollah of supporting opposition movements in the kingdom and interfering in its internal affairs.

Tensions escalated further following remarks made by Hezbollah officials criticising Bahraini authorities, prompting Manama to withdraw its ambassador from Beirut in 2021, in coordination with several other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states.

The Lebanese President thanked the Bahraini king for his decision to open a permanent diplomatic mission in his country.

Aoun visited Bahrain's Economic Development Board early Wednesday, saying that Lebanon needs investments built on mutual trust.

He described Bahrain as "a sincere partner with whom we can lay the foundation for a new phase of practical cooperation at both the governmental and private levels".

Aoun concluded his two-day visit to Bahrain on Wednesday, with the Lebanese presidency calling the visit an opportunity to strengthen the bonds of cooperation between the two countries.

