Australia: Man shot dead on Sydney street

Sydney, Aug 20 (IANS) A man has died after being shot in the chest in Australia's Sydney.

Emergency services were called to reports of a shooting on a street in Winston Hills, 23 km northwest of central Sydney, at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Xinhua News Agency reported.

A police statement on Wednesday said that officers arrived and were told that a 22-year-old man had been shot in the chest while in a car.

He was treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics before being taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police were told that the victim attempted to seek aid from nearby homes after being shot, but became unresponsive before emergency services arrived.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported that police are treating the shooting as a targeted attack.

Later on Tuesday night, emergency services were called to reports of a car on fire in a neighbouring suburb. Fire and rescue crews arrived and extinguished the unoccupied SUV.

Police established crime scenes at both locations, which are believed to be linked, and have commenced an investigation.

On Sunday, one man was dead and another was hospitalised with serious injuries following a shooting outside a hotel in Sydney's inner west area, reports said.

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement that emergency services were called to reports of a shooting outside a hotel in the inner-western Sydney suburb of Forest Lodge around 6:40 p.m. (local time) on Sunday.

Officers arrived to find that two men had been shot multiple times by unknown assailants, who subsequently left the scene in a vehicle.

Ambulance paramedics treated both victims, but one died at the scene. The second man was transported to the hospital in a serious condition.

According to local media, witnesses reported hearing between six and 12 gunshots.

