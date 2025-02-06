Australia Bans Chinese AI DeepSeek Over National Security Concerns

Canberra: Australia has banned the Chinese tech company DeepSeek from providing services on government systems and devices, citing national security concerns, according to a report by the Global Times.

The Australian government declared DeepSeek an "unacceptable risk" to government operations, leading to the decision to remove the Chinese AI chatbot from federal computers and mobile devices. Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke emphasized that the ban was due to security threats, not the app's country of origin, the Global Times reported.

According to Radio Free Asia, China has condemned the move, claiming that Australia's decision is a form of "politicisation of economic, trade, and technological issues." Beijing believes that the ban reflects ideological bias rather than legitimate security worries.

Liu Wei, a Chinese AI expert from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications, argued that Australia's action mirrors that of the United States, where similar measures were taken by federal agencies, including NASA and the Pentagon, against DeepSeek and other Chinese technologies, Global Times reported.

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup, has gained significant attention for its chatbot service, which surpassed ChatGPT in downloads on Apple's iPhone. The app has been praised for its efficiency but has also faced criticism for censorship of sensitive topics and potential data privacy issues, which have led to its removal from various platforms in countries around the world. Italy's data protection authority has also reportedly blocked access to the app.

Recently, the South Korean finance ministry revealed on Thursday that it intends to block access to the Chinese AI service DeepSeek, citing worries about data collection, according to a report from Yonhap News Agency. Taiwan's Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA) has also declared that government employees would be banned from using DeepSeek, citing concerns that the app could compromise sensitive data and expose it to Beijing.

The controversy surrounding DeepSeek highlights growing global tensions over the use of Chinese technology in government and private sectors, with concerns about data security and ideological influence shaping international policy. (ANI)