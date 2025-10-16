At NAM Ministerial, India calls for global cooperation against cross-border terrorism

Kampala, Oct 16 (IANS) Highlighting India's perspective, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Thursday underscored the need for global cooperation against the shared threat of cross-border terrorism at the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Mid-Term Ministerial in Uganda's Kampala.

Addressing the session, Singh said, "Terrorism is a shared threat that can be addressed only through deeper international cooperation. For decades, India has been a victim of barbaric cross-border terrorist attacks, most recently on 22 April 2025, when innocent tourists were slaughtered in Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir.

"When nations declare terror as state policy, when terror hubs are allowed to proliferate with impunity, when terrorists are glorified by the functionaries of a State, such actions deserve nothing but unequivocal condemnation," he added, taking a clear dig at Pakistan.

The MoS emphasised that virtually every member of NAM is cognisant of the challenge posed by terrorism and is committed to combating it.

Referring to Pakistan, Singh said, "It is a matter of deep regret that when the UN Security Council deliberated on the Pahalgam terrorist attack, a member state chose to defend the perpetrator – The Resistance Front – to the extent of seeking a deletion of any public reference to them.

"It is imperative that the Non-Aligned Movement display zero tolerance for terrorism. Any sponsorship, support, justification or cover-up of terrorism will come back to bite those who do so," he stressed.

Singh emphasised that in a world of unprecedented flux, NAM could be harnessed as a forum to address key challenges facing humanity at present and to further the legitimate aspirations of the Global South.

As a founding member of NAM and a fellow Global South nation, the MoS said, India has been sharing experiences from its developmental journey with partner countries to promote shared global prosperity.

He asserted that India’s development partnership projects in 78 countries, supply of vaccines and medicines during the Covid pandemic to 150 countries and championing of initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuels Alliance and Big Cat Alliance are testimony to this commitment.

Earlier in the day, Singh held a meeting with Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, Uganda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussing ways to enhance cooperation across several sectors.

Following the meeting, Singh took to X and posted, “India and Uganda enjoy warm relations grounded in historical ties and mutual respect. We held productive discussions on strengthening and expanding our partnership across multiple dimensions—including trade, defence, development cooperation, and capacity building.”

