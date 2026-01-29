As Gaza peace deal enters second phase, India commends US efforts to end conflict 

United Nations, Jan 29 (IANS) As the Gaza peace deal enters the second phase, India has commended the US efforts to end the conflict.

Speaking at the Security Council debate on the situation in the Middle East, India’s Permanent Representative also denounced terrorism, without naming Hamas, whose attacks on Israel in 2023 set off the Gaza crisis.

“Let us be clear that terrorism has no place in civilised societies and must be condemned in all its forms and manifestations”, he said.

Harish referred to the progress made in implementing November’s Council resolution on Gaza and said that India “takes this opportunity to express appreciation to the United States in addressing this long-standing issue”.

He did not name US President Donald Trump, who has taken personal credit for ending the conflict.

With the ceasefire holding for the most part, the US said it was launching the second phase of the 20-point peace plan, which would create “a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration”, begin the full demilitarisation of Hamas and other groups, and start the reconstruction of Gaza.

“The reconstruction and economic recovery of Gaza and resumption of delivery of public services and humanitarian assistance is a herculean task”, he said, calling for international support for the effort to fulfil the “yearning of the Palestinian people”.

Giving an idea of the scale of the effort that is needed, he cited the UN Office for Project Services’ estimate that there were 60 million tonnes of rubble left in the aftermath of the conflict there and said that “an innovative approach with technological rigour is required” because of the harmful pollutants in the debris.

Over the last two years, India has contributed to the humanitarian relief efforts, Harish said, sending nearly 135 metric tonnes of medicines and supplies.

In addition, there are ongoing Indian projects valued at $40 million, he said.

“In cumulative terms, the extent of support to the Palestinian people currently stands at over $170 million”, he added.

Harish also reiterated India’s support for a two-state solution that has an independent Palestine taking its place alongside Israel.

A key feature of the Gaza peace deal is the creation of the Board of Peace to implement the phased process of bringing peace and reconstructing the territory devastated by Israeli retaliation for the Hamas attack.

Trump invited India to join the Board, but India has so far not responded to the invitation.

Trump has since said he wants to expand the Board’s role, which is perceived as an attempt to create a rival to the UN.

At a Council debate earlier this week, Harish expressed unease about it.

“Conversations and discussions have moved on to parallel plurilateral frameworks, some even involving private sector actors, to bring about outcomes on peace and security outside the United Nations Framework”, he said, while decrying the Council’s paralysis.

The UN Deputy Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Ramiz Alakbarov, said the announcement of the second phase of the peace deal was “a critical step”, and “in front of us, we see a potential turning point for Gaza, a genuine chance for a better future”.

US Permanent Representative Mike Walz said his country “remains fully committed to working in close partnership with Israel, with key Arab and Muslim-majority nations, and with the international community to bring peace, prosperity, security, and dignity to the region that its people deserve”.

