Argentina congratulates India on AI summit, sees scope for cooperation

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Argentina sees significant potential for cooperation with India in Artificial Intelligence (AI), with opportunities expected to emerge in both public and private sectors following the India-AI Impact Summit 2026, Argentina’s Ambassador to India Mariano Caucino said on Tuesday.

Praising India for hosting the global event, Caucino said AI has become a central topic worldwide and described the summit as a major opportunity to understand the rapidly-evolving technology.

“Everybody is talking about Artificial Intelligence across the world. It is a great opportunity, and we congratulate India for hosting this summit with leading experts from around the globe,” he said, adding that delegations from several Argentine provinces had attended to learn and assess developments in the field.

He termed the event a significant achievement for India and its government, noting that Argentina is closely observing global AI trends as it modernises its economy.

Caucino said Argentina is currently focussed on stabilising and modernising its economy, with AI forming a key part of this transformation, though the country is also evaluating potential risks.

“Artificial Intelligence is part of the new world, but we need to understand how far it is beneficial and what concerns may arise,” he said.

On prospects for startup collaboration between the two countries, the envoy expressed optimism that concrete partnerships could develop soon, particularly in the private sector.

“We are hosting meetings at the Embassy with counterparts, and I believe opportunities will emerge in a very positive way, especially through private-sector cooperation, which functions strongly in both countries,” he said.

Highlighting broader bilateral ties, Caucino said India and Argentina currently enjoy strong economic relations, with India ranking among Argentina’s top trading partners.

He expressed hope that cooperation would expand into new areas, including technology and innovation, supported by leadership-level engagement between the two nations.

The Ambassador’s remarks underscore growing global interest in partnering with India on emerging technologies as the country positions itself as a key player in the AI ecosystem.

