Antony Blinken Pays Tribute to Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh: A Visionary of US-India Relations

Washington DC: United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed deep condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, hailing him as a key figure in strengthening US-India relations.

Blinken praised Dr. Manmohan Singh for his leadership, and said that he played an important role in advancing economic reforms in India, fostering the US-India strategic partnership, will always remember his dedication to bringing the United States and India closer together including the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement.

In a statement, Blinken said, "The United States offers our sincere condolences to the people of India for the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh."

"Dr. Singh was one of the greatest champions of the US-India strategic partnership, and his work laid the foundation for much of what our countries have accomplished together in the past two decades. His leadership in advancing the US-India Civil Nuclear Cooperation Agreement signified a major investment in the potential of the US-India relationship. At home, Dr. Singh will be remembered for his economic reforms that spurred India's rapid economic growth. We mourn Dr. Singh's passing and will always remember his dedication to bringing the United States and India closer together," Blinken added.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

"With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM," AIIMS, Delhi said in a statement.

Dr Manmohan Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years. Born in Punjab in 1932, he served two terms as Prime Minister of India--from 2004 to 2014. He first took office after the Congress Party's victory in the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, defeating the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served a second term from 2009 to 2014 and was succeeded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. (ANI)