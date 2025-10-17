Ahead of Diwali, UK lawmaker flags persecution of minorities in Bangladesh

London, Oct 17 (IANS) The United Kingdom Conservative Party leader and MP Bob Blackman has expressed concern over the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus, noting that while communities worldwide will be celebrating Diwali, followed by the Hindu new year, the festivities will not bring the same joy to those in the South Asian nation.

Speaking at the House of Commons, Blackman said, “Next week, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists will be celebrating Diwali, followed by the Hindu New Year. That will be a happy occasion, and everyone will be celebrating, but unfortunately, that will not be the case in Bangladesh.

“On Tuesday, at the all-party parliamentary group for British Hindus, we received a report from Insight UK about the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh. They are being persecuted, oppressed and killed, their temples are being destroyed, and their properties are being burned down, with household members in them," he said.

Emphasising that he had previously raised the issue, Blackman called for a statement from the UK Government about actions it plans to take to safeguard minorities in Bangladesh who continue to face severe oppression.

Responding to Blackman, Leader of the House of Commons Alan Campbell said the British Government strongly condemned all instances of hate or violence directed towards minority religious communities in Bangladesh.

“We have been and we are actively engaged in addressing the humanitarian situation in Bangladesh and supporting the interim Government to support a peaceful democratic transition. We are deeply committed to the protection of freedom of religion. If there is a point at which a statement is appropriate, the Government will bring one forward or there will be opportunities for debate, and I am sure colleagues will want to take part in that,” Campbell stated.

Earlier this month, a group of British lawmakers, including Blackman, raised alarm over “deteriorating” human rights situation in Bangladesh, calling the UK government, the United Nations and the “wider international community” to adopt a stronger stance on the matter.

They urged for a “clear and time-bound pathway towards peaceful elections and the establishment of a stable civilian government”, stressing that such steps are vital to restoring trust and accountability.

Bangladesh has witnessed escalating violence against minorities, including Hindus, under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, sparking outrage among people and several human rights organisations across the globe.

--IANS

scor/as