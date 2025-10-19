After days of deadly conflict, Afghanistan and Pakistan agree to ceasefire

Doha, Oct 19 (IANS) Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire following more than a week of intense fighting that left dozens dead and hundreds injured, Qatar's Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday.

According to the Qatari statement, the two neighbouring countries also agreed to establish mechanisms aimed at consolidating lasting peace and stability, with follow-up talks scheduled in the coming days to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire.

Delegations from both Afghanistan and Pakistan were in Doha for negotiations mediated by Qatar and Turkey.

The talks were led by the respective defence ministers, with Pakistan stating that the focus would be on "immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the border."

The conflict started when Pakistan launched airstrikes on Kabul last week. Both Islamabad and Kabul have accused each other of aggression in recent days.

Pakistan has repeatedly claimed that militant groups have been launching attacks from Afghan territory, while Afghanistan has firmly denied harbouring any such elements responsible for cross-border violence.

Earlier, on October 18, three Afghan cricketers were killed in a Pakistani airstrike in Afghanistan's Paktika province.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed that the players had travelled from Urgun to Sharana, near the Pakistan border, to participate in a friendly cricket match.

The ACB identified the deceased players as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, adding that five other civilians also lost their lives in the strike.

The ACB also announced its decision to withdraw from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled for late November, as a mark of respect for the victims.

"In response to this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan," it had said.

A 48-hour temporary truce, brokered earlier to ease tensions, had expired on Friday evening. Just hours later, Pakistan launched strikes across the border, reigniting violence before the latest ceasefire agreement was reached.

